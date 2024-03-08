Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.6 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 970.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 496,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

