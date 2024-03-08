Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.50. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

