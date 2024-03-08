nib holdings limited (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

