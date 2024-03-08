nib holdings limited (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
NIB Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.
About NIB
