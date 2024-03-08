NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group stock opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

