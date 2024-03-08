Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.