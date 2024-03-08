NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 278.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,639 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 245,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

