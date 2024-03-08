NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 10.1% Higher

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 388,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,056,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,151,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 498,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 164.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 148,337 shares during the last quarter.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

