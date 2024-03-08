NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.55 on Friday. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

