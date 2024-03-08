Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,400 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

