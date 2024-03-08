New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.