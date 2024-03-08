New World Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
New World Development Stock Performance
Shares of NDVLY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
