New World Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

New World Development Stock Performance

Shares of NDVLY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.