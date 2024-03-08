NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
