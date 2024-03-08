NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.25 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

