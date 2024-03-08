Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,368 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,138,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.