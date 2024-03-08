Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,874,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 391,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 765,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.