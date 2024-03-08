Needham & Company LLC Boosts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $22.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of AVDL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

