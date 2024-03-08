Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

