Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Purchases 7,405 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,623.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,016.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.7 %

NAUT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 24,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,054. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

