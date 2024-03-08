Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,812,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

