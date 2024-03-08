Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,255. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

