National Bankshares Analysts Give Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) a C$3.25 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.79. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$764.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

