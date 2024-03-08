Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,028 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $23,924.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $301,500.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 123,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

