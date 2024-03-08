NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 420.21.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
