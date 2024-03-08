NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

