Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Acquires $10,908.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director David Bryan bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,928.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

