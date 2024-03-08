Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$14,700.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$36,708.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 152,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$807,312.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$228,489.69.

On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,920.75.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.39. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

