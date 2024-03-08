Morgan Stanley Sells 90,353 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,245,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,023,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,387. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

