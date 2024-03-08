Morgan Stanley Sells 226,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,361,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,678,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 2,491,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,584,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

