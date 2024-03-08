Morgan Stanley Sells 1,693,790 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.87% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $1,084,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 657,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,699. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

