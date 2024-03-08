Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,390,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,115,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,418,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 6,453,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,534,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.