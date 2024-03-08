Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,708,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.89% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,405,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 733,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

