Morgan Stanley Purchases 587,145 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.83% of American Electric Power worth $1,120,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.90. 675,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,699. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.