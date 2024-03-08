Morgan Stanley Purchases 190,258 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.65% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,759,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 227,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,313. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

