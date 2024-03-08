Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Stryker worth $1,452,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.37. 85,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.40. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $359.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

