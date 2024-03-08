Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.02% of Crown Castle worth $1,203,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.31. 308,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

