Morgan Stanley Has $1.87 Billion Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.88% of AON worth $1,867,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,337. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

