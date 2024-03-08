Morgan Stanley Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 702,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Royalty Pharma worth $1,306,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,102. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.