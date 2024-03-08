Morgan Stanley Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $1,106,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 461,712 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

