Morgan Stanley Buys 4,927,848 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $1,187,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 28.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 2.3 %

Roblox stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.