Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.
In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
