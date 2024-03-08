Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BBB Foods Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

