Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
BBB Foods Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.54.
BBB Foods Company Profile
