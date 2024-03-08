Morgan Stanley Acquires 873,181 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.86% of PayPal worth $1,173,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. 4,402,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,429,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

