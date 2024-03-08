Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.07 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $201.07 million and $27.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $22.61 or 0.00033295 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,205,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,892,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

