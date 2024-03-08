Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $363,374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $59.38 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

