Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $767.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $777.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.84 and its 200-day moving average is $562.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

