MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 42674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS.

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $691.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

