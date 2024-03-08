MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. MoneyLion updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

MoneyLion Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $705.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.64. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MoneyLion by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.