Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,562,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,509 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

MRNA stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

