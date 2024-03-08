Mizuho Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $53.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,415 shares of company stock worth $4,481,683 over the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

