Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$21,300.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$21,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 129,800 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$90,860.00.

Shares of CVE:MRZ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.41. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

